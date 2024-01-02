Monte Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.