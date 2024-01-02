Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 329 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Garmin comprises approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.7 %

Garmin stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.61. 132,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.