Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.66. 133,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.24. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $243.79 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.90.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

