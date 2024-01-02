Monte Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Monte Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 2.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TRV traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $191.89. 242,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,624. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

