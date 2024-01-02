Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.17

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 205500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$53.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 million for the quarter. Monument Mining had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.