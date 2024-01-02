Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 459 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,882 shares of company stock valued at $57,313,539. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $21.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.81. 1,309,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.