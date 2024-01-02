Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $239,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 387.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

