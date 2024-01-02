Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 5,657 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $567.98. 234,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,579. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

