Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWFree Report) by 192.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,749,000 after buying an additional 200,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

ITW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.97. 289,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.55. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

