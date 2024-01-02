Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 910 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.55. The company had a trading volume of 983,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

