Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 92 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,332. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $106.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

