Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 512,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $135,875,000 after buying an additional 75,732 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,695. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.40. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $174.53 and a twelve month high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

