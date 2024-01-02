Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 5,473 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $8.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.40. 765,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

