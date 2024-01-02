Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907,864. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $257.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

