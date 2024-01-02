Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $188.33. 680,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $202.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.50.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

