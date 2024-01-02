Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

PANW traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $289.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,150. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average of $252.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.