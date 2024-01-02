Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

