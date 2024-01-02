Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,730 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.00. 43,456,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,156,396. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

