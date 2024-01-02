Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 198,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

