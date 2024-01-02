Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.09. 2,694,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,174. The company has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

