Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,281. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

