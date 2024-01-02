Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $13.30 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $13,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 93.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Paycom Software by 29.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $207.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.89. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

