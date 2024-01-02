Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

