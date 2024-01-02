Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $232.77. 713,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

