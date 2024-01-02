Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Shares of EL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

