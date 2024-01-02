Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $17.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $469.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,026. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $60,351,164 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

