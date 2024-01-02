Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $695,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $34.02. 19,976,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $269.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

