Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $10.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.83. 1,667,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,915. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $300.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

