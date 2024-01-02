Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total value of $2,019,292.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,876.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.03, for a total transaction of $2,019,292.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,876.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,591,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $65,138,977 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM stock traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,233. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.61. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

