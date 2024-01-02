Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 293.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $21.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $603.20. 776,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,705. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $562.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.30.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,210 shares of company stock valued at $55,300,600. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

