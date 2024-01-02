Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.10. 685,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Aflac

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.