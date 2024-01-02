Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $14.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.20. 667,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

