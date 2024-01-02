Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 90.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,001,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

