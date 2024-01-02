Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 2,423 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.95. The stock had a trading volume of 871,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.