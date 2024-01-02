Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fluor by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fluor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,298,000 after buying an additional 704,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Fluor stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 499,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,082. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

