Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Mastercard by 75.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.08. The company had a trading volume of 992,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.07 and its 200-day moving average is $400.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

