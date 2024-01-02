Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 41.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 225.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $23.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $683.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,407. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $658.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

