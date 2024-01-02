Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 607.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 167,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.68.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

