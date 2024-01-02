Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $152,063,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

