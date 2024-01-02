Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.85. The company had a trading volume of 337,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.24. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $243.79 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.