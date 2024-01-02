Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. 1,894,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87. General Electric has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.