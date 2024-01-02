Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.66. 2,444,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4,195.13, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $261.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.51.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

