Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 24,960 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,960 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,586. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

