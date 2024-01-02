Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.46. 1,347,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

