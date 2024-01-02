Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 3,304 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $471.56. The company had a trading volume of 296,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $547.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.