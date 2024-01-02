Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.06. 462,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,969. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

