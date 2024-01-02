Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 455 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

AMT traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $217.40. The company had a trading volume of 572,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.69. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

