Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 4.7 %

Shopify stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. 8,446,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.42 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore boosted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

