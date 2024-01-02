Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 5,727 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,130,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

