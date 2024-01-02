Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 7,301 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $333.61. 559,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,908. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.92. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

